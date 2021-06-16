Shimla: Four more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking total death toll to 3,398 in the state. Three deaths have occurred in Kangra district while one death has been reported in Hamirpur.

Also, as many as 210 tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Total COVID-19 tally in the state now stands 1,99,407 out of which 3,733 are active. The state also witnessed 523 recoveries during the last 24 hours. Till now, as many as 1,92,256 patients have been cured in the state.

Of the new cases, 32 have been reported in Shimla, 29 in Mandi, 26 each in Bilaspur and Sirmour, 19 each in Chamba and Una, 26 in Chamba, 18 in Kangra, 16 in Hamirpur, 11 in Solan, seven in Kullu, five in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul and Spiti district.

With 45,386 cases, Kangra remains the worst-hit district followed by Mandi where 26,752 people have tested positive till date.

As many as 24,813 cases have been reported in Shimla, 22,089 in Solan, 15,191 in Sirmour, 14,174 in Hamirpur, 13,143 in Una; 12,487 in Bilaspur, 10,806 in Chamba, 8,703 in Kullu and 3,182 in Kinnaur. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district with 2,681 cases till date.

Meanwhile, people who want to visit foreign countries for genuine reasons will now be able to schedule their second dose of Covishield, 28 days after getting their first dose of the vaccine. Not only this, people above the age of 45 and 60 years can get themselves registered for second dose of vaccine after completion of 12-16 weeks.

A spokesperson of the Health department on Wednesday said that as per recommendations by the National Expert group on vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), people who have to go for the international travel for education purposes, employment opportunities or as part of India’s contingent for Tokyo Olympic Games can get their second dose of Covishield vaccine after 28 days of the first dose.

As per the guidelines, permission for such administration of second dose of Covishield would be given by concerned Chief Medical Officers (CMO) in the State only after checking whether a period of 28 days has elapsed after the date of first dose and genuineness of the purpose of travel based on documents related to whether a person is already studying in a foreign educational institution and has to return to that institution for continuing education, interview calls for a job, offer letters for taking up employment or nomination to participate in the Tokyo Olympic games.

He further added that guidelines in this respect have already been issued to districts and the Co-WIN system is now providing facility for booking schedule of second dose to those who have taken their first dose of the Covishield vaccination.

He said that in view the possible third wave of Covid-19 in the country, all the people who are due for their 2nd dose of vaccination should come forward and get themselves vaccinated as early as possible. These people should come forward for their vaccination as per the due dates at the nearest vaccination centre and get their appointment booked on site on the specified days.

Till now, as many as 4,38,461 persons have been completely vaccinated in the State with second dose of Covishield vaccine.

About 9,83,580 persons above 45 years of age and 7,36,647 persons above 60 years of age have received the first dose of Covishield vaccination in the State. Out of these, 70693 of 45+ and 255966 of 60+ have received their second dose of Covishield vaccination.