Chandigarh: In a slew of decisions to further improve the functioning of schools in the state, Punjab Government on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for legislation of Teachers Transfer Act in the Vidhan Sabha.

The enactment of legislation will give legal sanctity to the Teachers Transfer Policy, introduced by his government in 2019 to make the entire process transparent, efficient and corruption-free, said the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, pointing out that since the policy was brought in, not a single complaint of corruption had been received with respect to the transfer of school teachers.

Under the policy, which has now also been extended to non-teaching staff, of 1.12 lakh teachers, so far 21600 teachers had availed the benefit.

The Punjab has witnessed 15.07 percent increase in the student enrollment in the government schools during 2020-21. Pass percentage of Class X & XII students of government schools has also increased.