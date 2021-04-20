Solan: Aiming to prepare students for civil and defence services, Solan based Shoolini University has opened coaching facilities at its’ campus.

Named it Yogananda Career Academy and Centre for Defence Studies, the academy will have the expert faculty to provide coaching for civil services examinations, both preliminaries, and mains, and for preparing students for defence Forces, UPSC and SSB exams and interviews.

The academy will help students at the university pursuing various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses and are keen to join the services at centre and state level, Vice-Chancellor Atul Khosla said.

The inauguration ceremony was held virtually by Lt. Gen KJ Singh (retd), former Western Army Commander. Lt. Gen Singh said “students have many career choices in Armed forces and civil services and that students should take challenges and achieve their dreams.”

University Chancellor Prof. P K Khosla hoped that “Career Academy will provide the opportunity for the Shoolini students to shine in the civil services as well as various other competitive examinations.”