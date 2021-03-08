Mohali: The Chandigarh Chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) signed an understanding with the Rayat Bahra University to strengthen the industry-academia partnership and established a Young Communicators Club.

The MoU was signed by the Vice-Chancellor of Rayat Bahra University Dr Parvinder Singh, and the National Vice- President of the PRCI CJ Singh and North Zone Head of PRCI Renuka Salwan.

Dr Parvinder Singh acknowledged the need of better and effective communication and said that it’s an essential skill for the new generation of business managers and entrepreneurs to help them get ready for leadership positions.

CJ Singh said that the growth of civilization and every aspect of life is impacted by the quality of communication and its management therefore plays a significant part in managing any organization, as well as self-management since everything begins with the communication within one’s own self.

Gurvinder Bahra, Chancellor of the Rayat Bahra University, said the RBU has started a number of new age courses in collaboration with top multinational companies to increase the employment potential of the students, and setting up of the Young Communicators Club will further help in honing the communication skills of the students.