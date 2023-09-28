SOLAN – Shoolini University in Solan, India, has once again claimed the coveted top position among all private universities in the country, according to the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) global rankings for 2024.

The institution’s outstanding performance extends beyond mere recognition, as it excels in critical categories that define academic prowess. Shoolini University has claimed the number one position in two pivotal categories: Research Quality and International Outlook.

Shoolini University’s exceptional research capabilities are further highlighted by its perfect score of 100 in the sub-parameter of Research Strength, solidifying its role as a leader in pushing the boundaries of knowledge across various disciplines.

When measured on a global scale, Shoolini University maintains its leading position, standing shoulder to shoulder with three other distinguished Indian institutions – Anna University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Mahatma Gandhi University. These institutions find themselves within the 501-600 global category, yet Shoolini University outshines them all with an impressive overall score of 44.85 points. In comparison, Mahatma Gandhi University scores 44.22, Jamia Millia Islamia secures 43.49, and Anna University attains 42.36 points. Remarkably, Shoolini University even surpasses all the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) participating in this year’s rankings.

This year’s THE rankings signal a promising trend for Indian higher education, as they witnessed a substantial increase in the number of Indian universities ranked, with 91 institutions making the cut compared to 75 in the previous year. This expansion in representation reflects positively on the evolving landscape of higher education in India.

Chancellor Prof P K Khosla applauded the remarkable achievements of the university’s faculty members and researchers while challenging them to set even higher standards for the future. Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand expressed pride in Shoolini’s consistent commitment to delivering quality education and research, emphasizing the institution’s vision to become a Global Top 200 University in the years to come.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla extended his congratulations to the faculty and researchers, emphasizing that Shoolini University continues to stand at the forefront of academic excellence, surpassing even the prestigious IITs in its dedication to pioneering research. He reiterated the university’s number one position in India in the parameters of Research Quality and International Outlook.

This recognition by THE follows another recent accolade, as Shoolini University was ranked 19th globally and hailed as India’s top private university in the 2023 THE Best Small Universities rankings. In this ranking, the California Institute of Technology claimed the global top spot, while the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore secured the 10th position globally and the number one position in India.