Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has announced to fill up 30,000 functional posts in 2021-22.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while presenting Budget 2021-22 in the House on Saturday, announced to fill 4,000 posts of different categories in the Health Department, 4,000 posts of different category teachers and 8,000 posts of Multi-Task Part-Time Workers in Education Department.

The CM also promised to fill 5,000 posts of Multi-Task Part-Time Workers in PWD and 5,000 posts of Para Fitters, Pump Operators & Multi-Task Part-Time Workers in Jal Shakti Department.

The state government, in its budget, also announced to fill functional posts of Police Personnel, Technical Posts in State Electricity Board, Drivers & Conductors in HRTC, Junior Engineers, Assistant Engineers, Officials in Revenue Department, Doctors and Officials in Animal Husbandry, staff for Urban Local Bodies, Technical Assistants and gram Rojgar Sahayaks in Panchayats, JOA (IT), Teachers & Instructors in Technical Education Department and class-IV employees, etc.

The Government also announced to open new institutions and offices on a need basis in order to enhance the pace of development and to remove regional disparities.