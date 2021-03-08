New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release funds for the construction of the new Greenfield Airport in the Mandi district.

Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today at New Delhi and requested to release Rs. 1420 crore for creation of the new Greenfield Airport in Mandi district and expansion of existing airport at Kangra and upgradation of civic amenities. Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur was also present at the meeting.

Jai Ram Thakur said that air connectivity acquired more importance in the state keeping in view limited rail connectivity. He said that tourism was the main sector for development in the coming future and added that expansion of this sector was significant for boosting income as well as livelihood opportunities in the state.

Chief Minister said that he himself presented the case before Finance Commission and added that Finance Commission in its analysis of Macro Economic Fundamentals has appreciated the fiscal measures as well as the developmental initiatives undertaken in the State. He said that taking into account the Macro Economic Fundamentals, the 15th Finance Commission has recommended the amount of Rs. 1420 crore.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the amount was aimed at improving connectivity to the interior parts of the state with huge tourism potential and to develop an international religious tourist destination for promotion of religious tourism, creation of the new Greenfield Airport in Mandi district and expansion of existing airport at Kangra and up-gradation of civic amenities.