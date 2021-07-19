Waknaghat/Solan: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal on Monday launched ‘Keep Himachal Clean and Green’ program at Bahra University.

In this program, Eco club of university will conduct workshops at school and college level to generate awareness about “Keep Himachal Clean”. Tree Plantation drives across Panchayats in the state will be organised. Marathons at district level to promote the program, biodegradable initiatives for storage of waste will also be organised. Furthermore, volunteers will perform awareness drive with tourists visiting at different places.

While addressing the teachers, as well as others, present there, Saizal said that this program would be implemented in the state for one year.

“Through the campaign, tourists, as well as the local residents, will be encouraged to keep Himachal clean and preserve the unique beauty of the state,” he said.

“Plantation drive will also be implemented under the campaign in various gram panchayats of the state” he added.

Saizal further said, “The relation between nature and human beings is eternal and the protection of the earth lies in the protection of nature.”

He said that children can be provided with clean and safe earth only by preserving nature.

“We have to understand the life-giving properties of trees and explain to our future generations that all trees have medicinal properties and only their scientific exploitation can help in strengthening the economy,” said Saizal.

He also urged everyone to wear masks properly, use hand sanitisers and wash hands with soap frequently in order to avoid getting infected by a coronavirus.

During the occasion, Saizal also inaugurated a two-day capacity up-gradation workshop organized for science and mathematics teachers.

He also released a book named ‘Vibrant Science Quiz’ written by Tejendra Sharma, a teacher in Government Senior Secondary School, Darlaghat and Amrish Sharma, District Science Supervisor, Solan. This book will help the students of class VI to class XII to prepare for quiz competitions.