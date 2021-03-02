New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has advised automakers to give priority to the indigenous production of flex engines, which can be used in vehicles using alternative fuels such as ethanol.

Gadkari, while meeting a delegation of carmakers from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) today, said that with ethanol beginning to be easily available in the country, and more than 70% of gasoline consumption being done by two-wheelers, there is a need to develop indigenous technology for flex fuel vehicles.

Discussions were also held regarding the request by SIAM to postpone the implementation of BS 6 CAFÉ Phase II regulations to April 2024, on the grounds that the industry is still recovering from the impact of COVID, and slow consumer demand. While agreeing to examine the request, Gadkari made it clear to them that the Indian automobile industry has to have world-class quality, and that if the industry is meeting stringent anti-pollution standards in countries to which they are exporting vehicles, the same standards must be adhered to in India as well.

The Minister has asked the delegation to come back next month with a detailed study on what steps have been taken by the industry on meeting the BS VI Phase I standards, and the financial implications of going ahead with BS VI CAFE Phase II standards, before a final decision can be taken on the demand to postpone its implementation.