Shimla: Travelling on Nahan-Kumarhatti (National Highway 907A) will now be much safer as Rolling Barrier Guardrail System has been successfully installed on the highway under a pilot project.

The guardrails have been installed on the highway along with ITI and Carmal School near Nahan.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also praised this guardrail system.

Rolling Barrier Guardrail System has been successfully installed on Nahan to Kumarhatti section of NH 907A in Himachal Pradesh as a pilot project. This ingeniously engineered system will prevent fatal injuries especially in the Hilly Areas. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/wnzu94xH7N — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 28, 2022

He uploaded the video on Twitter and tweeted that this system would prove to be helpful in preventing road accidents, especially in hilly areas.

Gadkari said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of zero tolerance toward road accidents, the central government is striving to make India’s roads safer than ever by adopting world-class technology.

These barriers are very helpful in preventing accidents. When a vehicle collides with these barriers, these barriers push the vehicle back, preventing it from skidding into the gorge.