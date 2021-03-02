Noida: Veda, Yoga will be now part of the National Institute of Open Schooling curriculum. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ released the study material of Indian Knowledge Tradition courses of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in Noida today.

Pokhriyal said that NIOS is already making efforts to spread the Indian knowledge tradition in India and abroad. He informed Vedic studies, Sanskrit grammar, Indian philosophy, Sanskrit literature and Sanskrit language courses have been prepared for Secondary and Senior Secondary level by NIOS on the basis of “Indian knowledge tradition” and their study materials are available to learners in Sanskrit and Hindi language. They are also being translated into English medium and further all these subjects are also being planned to be prepared in major foreign languages to promote the Indian culture and knowledge tradition abroad, he further added.

NIOS imparts school education through Open and Distance Education in the field of Secondary, Senior secondary level and vocational training. The curriculum of NIOS is at par with the courses of study of national and other state level school education boards.

NIOS has prepared 15 courses of Indian knowledge tradition such as Veda, Yoga, Science, Vocational Skills and Sanskrit language subjects in Sanskrit, Hindi and English medium at all three levels of Open Basic Education Program. These courses are equivalent to classes 3, 5 and 8.

Under these courses the subject of Vedas covers topics such as the Ramayana epic narratives, the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, the Panini propounded Maheshwara Sutras, the Samarasa shloka sangraha, the Ekatyasastotra, the numerous Vedic hymns, the Vishnushatranama stotra, the Shikshaavalli, Brahmavalli, Bhriguvalli, Lallishatnama stotra.

The yoga subject outlines some sections of the Patanjali Kritasutra, Yogasutra Exercises, Surya Namaskars, Asanas and Activities, Pranayama, Yama, Niyam, Hatha Yoga, relaxation exercises, anger management exercises, concentration and memory enhancement exercises.

In the Vocational skills courses various skilled methods of ancient Indian culture have been shown such as watering plants, cow rearing, cleaning of cowsheds and hygiene, garden care, sewing and harvesting, vegetable service, organic farming, navagraha forests, topics related to various skills related to daily life such as making beds, constructing biometrics for farm, use of Ayurveda in daily life, methods of cooking and serving have been included.

In the subject of science, new concepts of modern science have also been mentioned along with topics like water, air, vegetation and land conservation in the Vedas, origin of creation, Panchamabhut, earth and natural resources.