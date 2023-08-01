Kullu – In a resolute move to provide relief to the flood-ravaged Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced the allocation of Rs. 400 crore from the Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). The devastating floods, triggered by heavy rains from 7th to 11th July, caused extensive damage to roads, bridges and private properties, leaving the region in dire need of support.

Joined by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Gadkari made a prompt visit to assess the aftermath of the disaster. The leaders visited several flood-hit areas, including Bada Bhuiyan, Deodhar, Shirad, Klath, and Aloo Ground Manali, where they interacted with the affected locals to understand the challenges they are facing during this trying time.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the urgency of assistance from the Union Government to aid in the relief and restoration efforts. He expressed that the disaster was of such high magnitude that Himachal Pradesh had not witnessed it before, and the limited resources of the state necessitated generous help from the central government.

Responding swiftly to the Chief Minister’s call, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured the affected communities that the Central Government would extend all possible help. He acknowledged the severity of the situation, which surpassed all expectations. The allocated Rs. 400 crore under CRIF would be utilized to expedite repair and restoration works on the damaged roads and bridges in the flood-hit areas, providing much-needed relief to the distressed locals.

Furthermore, in an effort to enhance connectivity and accessibility, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will bear the expenses for repairing link roads up to one kilometer along the National Highways in the Apple belts. This move is expected to play a crucial role in facilitating the recovery process and the overall development of the region.

Gadkari also revealed that a technical team would be dispatched to study the probable causes behind the extensive damage and assess the situation on the ground. The team’s findings will guide the formulation of preventive measures to avert similar disasters in the future. The team is expected to visit the flood-hit areas in the coming days to gather valuable insights into the calamity’s impact.

Apart from the immediate response to the current disaster, Gadkari announced plans for several infrastructure projects in the region. Himachal Pradesh is set to witness the construction of 68 tunnels, an ambitious project costing Rs. 12,500 Crore. Additionally, the repair work on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway will be completed within the next two to three months, marking a significant step in restoring vital roadways.