Himachal natural beauty and its architect is mystic to many. Its culture, dialects and architect, changes even in the periphery of few miles. Every region has a different dialect and has a certain difference in its architect as well. One needs a year to explore the Himachal Pradesh, however ‘The Himalayan Village Resort’ near Kasol of Parvati Valley in district Kullu is a perfect blend of Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, Spiti, Lahaul and Kullu cultures and traditions and has successfully showcased the beauty of architects of every region of Himachal Pradesh.

The Himalayan Village Resort is a glorious mix of style, top-class facilities, where the traditional architecture & aesthetics blend harmoniously. “The Himalayan village” is an ideal place to rejuvenate amongst nature and its ways. Sitting under the deodar jungle in the morning hours with the sunrays breaking through brings with it the peace of nature. “The Himalayan Village” situated at the foothills of the famous Malana village, the oldest democracy in the world & just 10 K.M short of Manikaran, famous for its hot water springs, right on the bank of Parvati river.

The valley has some real good treks, majestic flower valleys, thick flora and fauna, crystal clear waterfalls, rivers in virtuous serine Parvati valley the “Tapobhoomi” of Shiv Shamboo. The village has thick deodar (pine) forest as the crown, river Parvati wetting its feet, mountains made of black hard-rock, with as many features as one’s mind can think of protruding as lingas in different shapes & sizes. Snow-covered peaks making a perfect backdrop for this “Shiv Nagari”. A village is a perfect place for nature lovers. The sights of daybreak, sunrise, and crystal clear skies full of numerous stars can remain etched in one’s memory forever.

Cottages are made in pure traditional & ancient Kathkunia style (dry stacking of stone & wood without cement), with mud-plastered walls from inside blending perfectly with deodar woodwork, beautifully carved teak furniture, handmade tussle silk curtains, and traditional brass fittings make a perfect blend of aesthetics and class. The cottages based on different districts of Himachal have a build-in area of 600- 750 sq ft with minibar, mini-fridges, study, separate dressing, fully furnished and equipped toilets and personal lawns.

The Himalayan Village Resort has multiple cuisines restaurants, a unique traditional bar, a Spa with a heat sauna, steam sauna, Jacuzzi, Aroma bath therapy, Kero therapy, acupressure, and massaging to take care of visitors. The Himalayan Village Resort also gives a glimpse of the traditional folk dances of Himachal Pradesh. The Himalayan village is a real insight into the lifestyle, culture, cuisines, architecture of Pahari people, its culture and rich unexplored tradition.

The Himalayan Village Resort is a worth visiting venue and I am sure if one visits this place, he/she will definitely crave to come back to enjoy the luxury-personified life in nature’s lap where the mind is freed and relaxed, away from all hustle and bustle, noise and pollution of the cities. This place offers one with all modern facilities and hospitality.

Where is Himalayan Village Resort located?

Himalayan Village Resort is located at Doonkhara village at Kasol of Parvati Valley in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

Himalayan Village Resort is around 18 KM from Bhuntar – nearest airport, and picturesque Manali town is 75 Km via Kullu.

Cottages at Himalayan Village Resort

Himalayan Village Resort is made in very old architecture called Kathkunia style (without cement with mud plastered interiors).

Himalayan Village Resort has unique 8 Cottages and the 2 Machans which have living space at 40-60 above the ground. There is 1 Royal cottage with a Maharaja feel. The resort has multi restaurants, Bar, Spa, gym, adventure and a game zone.

The resort sharing boundary with Kanwar wild life sanctuary (The sanctuary has large population of Himalayan Tahr) is surrounded from three sides by thick pine – fir forest and mighty Parvati river, with abundance of flora and fauna.

Himalayan Village Resort Price

Stay at Himalayan Village Resort cost Rs. 12,500 to Rs.17,500 per night.