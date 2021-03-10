Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police has brought out a Coffee Table book ‘Veerangana’ on International Women’s Day.

The Book consists of feats and activities, the women had achieved in the State Police Department.

Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu presented the Coffee Table book to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Lauding the contribution of women in Himachal Pradesh Police, Chief Minister said that women in Police were rendering commendable service to restore public order, solve crimes, filing complaints, etc. They had also been making immense contributions towards overall upliftment and development of the society, CM further added.

He expressed hope that they would discharge their duties with dedication and commitment in future as well and become inspiration for others.

Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Assistant Inspector General of Police Monika Bhutunguru, SP Shimla Mohit Chawala and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.