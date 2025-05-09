CM Sukhu holds emergency meeting, Una schools closed, Security beefed up at tourist hubs and temples

Shimla — Security has been significantly ramped up across Himachal Pradesh after intelligence reports revealed a Pakistani terror plot targeting multiple Indian cities, including those bordering the hill state. With heightened alert levels nationwide, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired an emergency meeting on Thursday to review and strengthen the state’s security preparedness.

The advisory comes following reports of Pakistan attempting to carry out attacks in 11 cities in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, many of which share borders with Himachal. As a precautionary measure, operations at Shimla and Gaggal (Dharamshala) airports have been suspended, now accessible only for military use in case of emergencies. Blackout advisories were issued in border districts like Una and Bilaspur late Thursday night.

The Una district administration has declared a holiday in all schools on Friday due to security concerns. Residents in border areas have been asked to remain indoors and ensure complete blackouts during the night. The advisory also calls on citizens to switch off indoor and outdoor lights and follow siren alerts by shifting to safer locations if necessary.

Tourist destinations such as Shimla, Kullu-Manali, Dharamshala-McLeodganj, and Chamba-Khajjiar are under tight surveillance. Security has also been beefed up at major Shaktipeeths, temples, and critical hydropower infrastructure. Police have been instructed to maintain strict vigil across hotels, entry points, and places witnessing heavy footfall.

The Chief Minister held discussions with the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, and other senior officials during the emergency meeting. He directed all agencies to remain on high alert and coordinate closely. Health department employees’ long leaves have also been cancelled to ensure readiness during any emergency.

To prevent panic and misinformation, the administration has appealed to the public to remain calm and report any suspicious individuals or activities immediately. Checkposts have been reinforced, and security teams are monitoring movements closely, particularly in districts bordering Punjab and Jammu.

In the backdrop of the ongoing threat, the BCCI arranged a special Vande Bharat train to evacuate nearly 300 staff members, including the broadcasting crew, from Dharamshala to Delhi. This step was taken to ensure their safety amidst heightened security concerns in the region.

With “Operation Sindoor” now in motion, Himachal Pradesh remains on high alert, reinforcing its critical zones and staying prepared to respond swiftly to any untoward situation.