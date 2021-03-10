Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 108 new positive Covid cases and 89 years old covid patient from Kangra district has died on Wednesday.

As per NHM report, 129 covid patients have recovered and now state has 599 active cases.

Sirmour district has tested 44 new cases, while Una 18, Shimla and Kangra districts have reported 13 positive cases each. 9 positive cases were found in Hamirpur district, Solan 7, Bilaspur 3 and 1 Covid cases was reported in Kullu district.

With 44 new cases today, Sirmour district has maximum 124 active cases, while Kangra district has 121, Una 98, Solan 88 and Bilaspur district has 51 active virus cases.

Himachal Pradesh has so far tested 59,347 positive cases of which 57,745 have recuperated and 990 patients have died.

So far 11,43,960 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.