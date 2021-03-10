Shimla: State Election Commission on Wednesday announced the date for the general elections to Panchyati Raj Elections of all the Pradhans of Development Blocks Chopal and Tutu in Shimla district and Developmental Block Dharampur of district Mandi.

According to the notification issued by the State Election Commission, the elections will be held on April 7, 2021. The nomination papers can be filed at designated places on March 22, 23, and 24, and the same will be scrutinized on March 25, 2021.

A candidate can withdraw his candidature on March 27, 2021, and the list of contesting candidates will be displayed on the same day.

Counting of the votes and declaration of results will be done on the same day after the election concludes on April 7, 2021.