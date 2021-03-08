Shimla: Supporting the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur, Minister of State Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, hopeful of repeating the government in the state under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur.

Anurag Thakur, while addressing a party training camp in Shimla on Sunday, said that “our target in the state is that in 2022 once again we will make the BJP government in the leadership of Jairam Thakur.”

Minister of State Finance and Corporate Affairs also congratulated Jairam Thakur for presenting good budget for Himachal Pradesh.

Congratulating the state government for faring well in the ‘Ease of Living Index 2020,’ Anurag Thakur termed it a big achievement.

Union State Minister assured to bring the Bulk Drug Park besides bringing Textile park to the state. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda for bringing AIIMS, PGI, IIT and NIIFT to Himachal Pradesh.