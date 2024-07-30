New Delhi – During the budget discussion of the monsoon session of Parliament, BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur unleashed a blistering critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being more of a “Leader of Propaganda” than a “Leader of Opposition.” Thakur’s speech was a masterclass in political rhetoric, filled with sharp jabs, historical references, and literary allusions, all aimed at dismantling Gandhi’s recent statements and the broader opposition narrative.

Thakur’s attack began with a pointed critique of Gandhi’s understanding of Hinduism and the Mahabharata. “Some people are accidental Hindus and their knowledge of Mahabharata is also accidental,” Thakur remarked, setting the tone for a speech that would weave together ancient epics and contemporary politics. He lambasted the opposition for their perceived lack of constitutional knowledge, recalling how they failed to answer basic questions about the document they often flaunted.

In a clever twist, Thakur invoked Shashi Tharoor’s novel, “The Great Indian Novel,” suggesting that Gandhi seek detailed insights from his own party member. “If Rahul ji wants to get detailed information about the Mahabharata and Chakravyuh, then he can contact his MP,” Thakur quipped, referencing Tharoor’s allegorical work that combines the Mahabharata with India’s freedom struggle. Thakur provocatively questioned who in Tharoor’s narrative was depicted as Dhritarashtra and which party was labeled as Kauravas, indirectly targeting the Congress.

Thakur’s speech didn’t shy away from historical grievances. He cited the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi and accused the Congress of fostering a culture of deceit and corruption. He enumerated what he termed the “seven Chakravyuhs” of the Congress, starting with the party’s role in the partition of India and continuing through various controversial decisions and scandals under different Congress leaders.

“Rahul Gandhi did well by raising the topic of Chakravyuh because this country has seen many Chakravyuhs of Congress,” Thakur asserted before listing each one in detail. He accused the Congress of dividing the country, mishandling the Kashmir issue, imposing the Emergency, and being involved in numerous scams, including the infamous Bofors scandal.

Thakur did not hold back in his criticism of the Gandhi family, referring to them without directly naming them. He accused Rahul Gandhi of damaging the country’s politics and parliamentary traditions more than any other leader.

In defense of the current government, Thakur asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure had dismantled the Congress’s legacy of corruption and inefficiency, propelling India to become the world’s fifth-largest economy. Thakur emphasized Modi’s popularity and resilience, noting that despite Congress’s attempts, Modi remained deeply ingrained in the hearts of the people.

Thakur’s rhetoric extended to taunting Congress over its perceived failures and scandals. He questioned who benefited from historical scams like the Jeep scandal and the 2G scam and took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s understanding of political roles. “Rahul Gandhi should know that the full form of LoP is Leader of Opposition, not Leader of Propaganda,” he quipped.