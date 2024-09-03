Shimla: Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP, Anurag Singh Thakur, has criticized the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, holding it responsible for the state’s worsening financial condition. Thakur’s remarks come in the wake of reports that nearly 2 lakh state employees and 1.5 lakh pensioners have not received their salaries and pensions on time, a situation he attributes to the economic mismanagement by the current government.

In a scathing attack, Thakur said, “The Congress government has failed the people of Himachal Pradesh. There is a huge gap between their words and actions. While they may be proficient in making big promises, running a government is evidently beyond their capabilities. The Congress party came to power in 2022 by deceiving the innocent people of Himachal, but now, when it’s time to govern, they have abandoned their responsibilities. The state is in a terrible condition today because of their economic mismanagement.”

Thakur highlighted that this is the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh that such a large number of employees and pensioners have faced delays in receiving their salaries and pensions. “For employees and pensioners, their salary is their only means of managing monthly expenses, from household needs and EMIs to medical bills and school fees. The incompetence of the Congress government has led to this unprecedented crisis,” he added.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress of prioritizing the interests of their close associates over the welfare of the public. “The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has become a government of friends, where personal interests are prioritized over public welfare. The last 20 months of Congress rule have been marked by chaos, arrogance, and injustice,” Thakur asserted.

He further criticized the Congress government for taking a loan of ₹25,000 crore in just 18 months, which he said has increased the state’s debt burden to ₹95,000 crore. Thakur lamented that despite this massive borrowing, the government has failed to deliver on its promises and has discontinued several public welfare schemes initiated by the previous BJP government.

Thakur also pointed out that Congress has yet to fulfil any of the guarantees it made during the election campaign, even after 20 months in power. “Mothers and sisters in Himachal are still waiting for their promised ₹1,500 per month. Farmers are waiting for ₹2 per kilogram of cow dung and ₹100 per liter of milk. Youth are still waiting for the 5 lakh jobs that were promised. Families are waiting for the 300 units of free electricity that was assured. Instead of addressing these issues, Congress leaders are busy creating new confusions,” he said.