Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, Anurag Singh Thakur, has been elected unopposed as a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs. Thakur, who is in Geneva, Switzerland, to attend a series of IPU meetings from October 12 to 18, will represent India in this prestigious global parliamentary forum.

The election took place during a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group of the IPU in Geneva. The group’s chairman proposed Thakur’s name, which received unanimous support from all members. The group has forwarded his recommendation to the IPU, with the final approval expected during the General Assembly on October 17.

The IPU, a global organization of national parliaments established over 130 years ago, aims to foster dialogue, cooperation, and understanding among parliamentarians on critical international issues, including democratic governance. With 179 members and 13 associate members, it serves as a key platform for global cooperation.