Shimla: With three by-polls and assembly election 2022 round the corner, Congress has appointed senior leader Harshvardhan Chauhan as chairman media department.

After the approval of All India Congress Working Committee member, in charge of state affairs, Rajeev Shukla, State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Monday, appointed MLA and senior Congress leader Harshvardhan Chauhan as chairman of State Congress Committee, Media Department.

State Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Rajneesh Kimta said the appointment of Harshvardhan Chauhan is deemed effective with immediate effect.

Harshvardhan Chauhan (56) is a son of Former Minister Guman Singh Chauhan. He is active in politics since his college days and remained on various party posts. He is a sitting MLA, and elected to the State Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1993 and was re-elected in 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2017.