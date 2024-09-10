Shimla – The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of 92,364 houses in Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), a major initiative aimed at providing affordable housing for rural families. Beneficiaries of the scheme will receive financial assistance of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh to build their homes, helping thousands of people in the state secure permanent housing.

The scheme, which will be implemented over the next five years, is part of a broader national program approved by the Ministry of Rural Development, with 25,50,743 houses planned for construction across India.

BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal expressed gratitude to the Modi government for the approval, calling it a “unique gift” to Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted that the allocation of 92,364 houses in one go sets a new record for the state. Earlier, the Modi government had approved 17,500 houses, and now the entire list of proposed houses from Himachal has received 100% approval from the Centre. Bindal called it a significant step towards providing permanent housing for 92,000 poor families in the state.

Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for their support in securing this approval. Thakur noted, “The welfare of Himachal and its people has always been a priority for Modi ji. Regardless of the ruling party in the state, the Modi government has ensured that Himachal’s development remains on track.”

The approval of this large number of houses under PMAY-G is seen as a significant boost to rural development efforts in Himachal Pradesh, addressing the housing needs of the economically weaker sections in the state.