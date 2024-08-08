In a scathing critique, former Union Minister and Hamirpur Lok Sabha MP Anurag Singh Thakur accused the Congress party of attempting to destabilize India by spreading anarchy and fear. Thakur’s remarks come amidst growing concerns over the incendiary rhetoric employed by Congress leaders.

Anurag Singh Thakur minced no words in his condemnation of the Congress, asserting that their intention is to plunge India into chaos. His comments were a direct response to a controversial statement made by Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who remarked, “What is happening in Bangladesh can happen in India.” This incendiary comment has sparked outrage and brought fierce condemnation from Thakur.

“The Congress party cannot bear to see the prosperity and progress of India. Their goal is to throw the country into the fire of anarchy,” Thakur stated, his words reflecting a deep-seated frustration with the opposition party’s tactics.

Thakur highlighted the Congress’s consistent electoral defeats as a driving force behind their disruptive agenda. “After suffering continuous defeat in general elections three times, the Congress aims to destabilize the nation. India’s progress has become unbearable for them, and they are resorting to spreading fear and confusion to push the country back,” he said. Thakur contrasted this with India’s current standing, being recognized as the fastest-growing economy in the world, a “bright spot” in the global landscape.

He further criticized the absurd statements made by Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid, which he believes reveal the true mental state of the party. Thakur cited the controversial Batla House incident to underscore his point. “These are the same people who questioned the martyrdom of Inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma in the Batla House incident. Congress leaders claimed Sonia Gandhi cried bitterly for the culprits but didn’t have time to visit the home of martyr Mohan Chandra Sharma,” he said.

Thakur’s questions were pointed and piercing: “Does the Congress party support the statements of leaders like Salman Khurshid? Is this not an attempt by the Congress to spread anarchy in the country? Why does the Congress hate India’s stability so much?”

The allegations levelled by Anurag Thakur paint a grim picture of the Congress’s current political strategy, suggesting a deliberate effort to undermine India’s stability and progress. As the political climate heats up, the public will be closely watching to see how these accusations unfold and what impact they will have on the nation’s political discourse.