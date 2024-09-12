Shimla: Former Union Minister and Hamirpur Lok Sabha MP, Anurag Singh Thakur, has criticized the Himachal Pradesh Congress government for using force against protesters in Sanjauli, describing it as an act of dictatorship. Thakur condemned the police action, which left several local residents injured during a demonstration, labelling it as an unfortunate reflection of the Congress party’s authoritarian approach.

In his statement, Thakur said, “Dictatorship is in the DNA of Congress, and what happened in Sanjauli today is extremely unfortunate. The lathicharge on peaceful protesters, the use of water cannons, and the jailing of Hindu activists highlight the dictatorial attitude of the Congress government. The image of Himachal Pradesh has been tarnished across the country. In a healthy democracy, why are people being stopped from protesting? What crime have Hindu organizations committed to warrant such force? Under Congress rule, can the Hindu community not even protest for its demands?”

He further claimed that this incident exposes what he termed the Congress party’s “anti-Sanatan mentality,” adding, “The Congress government’s brutal police action against Hindu activists cannot be condemned enough.”

Thakur also advised the state government to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the Sanjauli incident, emphasizing the need for a sensitive and fair resolution to the matter. “There is a need to go deeper into the new circumstances that have arisen in the Sanjauli case, and it is crucial to fact-check the reasons behind it. The local people are deeply concerned about demographic changes in the area, and their grievances should be taken seriously. Himachal Pradesh has always been a peaceful state, and such conflicts are disturbing for everyone.”

Recalling similar past incidents, Thakur warned that tensions could escalate if the government does not act with urgency and care. He demanded that the Congress government resolve the Sanjauli issue with full sensitivity and consideration for the sentiments of the local population.