New Delhi—Former Union Minister and MP from Hamirpur, Anurag Singh Thakur, has criticized the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, calling the current administration’s impact on the state “unfortunate and unjustified.” Thakur accused the Congress of exacerbating the suffering of the people through its policies, which he argues have led to increased expenses and halted crucial public welfare initiatives.

In a statement, Thakur expressed dismay over the Congress government’s decision to discontinue several key welfare programs introduced by the previous BJP administration. He highlighted the cessation of free water supply in rural areas as a prime example of Congress’s disregard for public welfare. “The Congress government in Himachal is neck deep in arrogance. Their actions, stopping the public welfare schemes of the BJP government one by one, show their arrogance and ill will towards the people of Himachal,” Thakur said.

Thakur also condemned the Congress for ending the HIMCARE scheme, which provided cashless treatment to those not covered by the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He described the closure of this scheme as “tyrannical,” noting that it had previously allowed many people to receive treatment in private hospitals when government facilities were inadequate. “The Congress government has taken the tyrannical decision to close the HIMCARE scheme, which became a support for the people of Himachal Pradesh. This action snatches away crucial support from those who need it most,” Thakur added.

Further criticizing the Congress administration, Thakur pointed to the increasing state debt and the closure of numerous institutions. He claimed that the Congress government has borrowed ₹25,000 crores in just 1.5 years, raising the state’s debt burden to ₹95,000 crores. Thakur also accused the government of failing to fulfil its promises, such as providing 300 units of free electricity and shutting down 1,500 institutions, including health and education centers.

“The Congress came to power and immediately began dismantling the beneficial schemes of the BJP. They not only failed to deliver on their promises but also imposed additional burdens on the public,” Thakur said. He also expressed concern over Congress’s plans to eliminate discounts on bus fares for women, describing this as yet another example of the administration’s failure to prioritize public welfare.