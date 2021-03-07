Shimla: Sirmour district has reported 22 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, highest in the state.

On Sunday Himachal has reported 59 coronavirus cases, of which Sirmour recorded 22, Una 11, Kangra 7, Hamirpur, Shimla and Solan 6 each, while Kullu district tested 1 Covid case.

Active cases have also crossed 600 mark today as now state has 614 active cases.

Total COVID cases are now 59118 in the state of which 57507 have fully recovered and 984 patients have lost their lives due to covid related health complications.

Neighboring Punjab state is witnessing second wave of the virus as in the last 24 hours Punjab has reported 1,159 new cases. The Union government is continuously engaging with the States reporting higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID cases. It has also deputed high-level teams to Punjab.