Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the recruitment of Civil Judges in the state. Online applications are invited to fill 17 posts of Civil Judge in the Department of Home, Himachal Pradesh. The recruitment is open for youth aged 22 to 35, and the last date to apply is May 12.

The Secretary of the Public Service Commission has stated that only online applications will be accepted, and offline applications will not be considered. Women applicants are exempted from paying any fee, while general category male applicants will be charged Rs 400, and reserved category applicants will be charged Rs 100.

It’s important to note that only those who have obtained a law degree recognized by the Bar Council of India will be eligible to apply for these posts. Furthermore, only permanent residents of Himachal Pradesh will receive reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Reserved category applicants from other states will be treated as general category applicants.

The recruitment is for a total of 17 posts, including existing posts (UR=03, SC=02, ST=01 & OBC=01) and anticipated posts (UR=04, SC of H.P.=01, ST of H.P.=02 & OBC=03). The pay scale for the posts is Rs. 77840–136520.

The recruitment process will be done in two stages, including a preliminary examination and a main written examination. Candidates who qualify for both stages will then be called for a personal interview.

Aspiring candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for further details and online application submission. The recruitment notification also contains a detailed description of the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and selection process.