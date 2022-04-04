Shimla: The 8th edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla has invited entries of films in the International, National and State categories.

The festival has opened entry for Feature Films, Documentary Films, Short films and Animation films. The last date for the film submission is 20th June 2022.

Filmmakers can submit their entry on the festival website or film submission portal film freeway.

The International Film Festival of Shimla has already gained popularity among filmmakers around the world and the number of participating countries is increasing with every edition.

In the last six years more than 35 countries have participated in the International Film Festival of Shimla in each edition, Festival Director Pushp Raj Thakur said.

The festival is organized every year in Gaiety theatre Shimla. Deepti Naval, Sanjay Mishra and Thalaivii Director Vijay are among the noted filmmakers who have already participated in the Shimla Film Festival.