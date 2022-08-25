Shimla: Putting all speculation to rest, IPS officer Rameshwar Thakur has been appointed new chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC).

IPS Thakur is serving as Inspector General of Police.

Earlier, Dr. Rachna Gupta, a member of the HPPSC, was nominated for the post and the oath ceremony was called off at the last minute.

Besides Thakur, the retired IAS officer Rakesh Sharma, Col Rakesh Sharma (retd) and Nain Singh, retired from Himachal Pradesh University have been notified for Commission’s members.