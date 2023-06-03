Results Available on HPPSC Website; Ensuring Transparency and Fairness in Selection Process

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the results of the Electrician (M&T) post, Class III, non-Gazetted, which was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on October 31, 2022. The HPPSC verified the shortlisted candidates and declared the results for the written objective-type screening test.

As per the final result from the Public Service Commission, a total of twenty-two (22) candidates have been selected on a contract basis in the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) as per the notice issued by the HPPSC. The results can be accessed on the website of HPPSC, providing transparency and convenience to the candidates.

This announcement comes in the wake of the paper leak scam that led to the dissolution of the HP State Staff Selection Commission. To ensure a smooth transition, the government handed over the examination records of previously conducted exams by the dissolved HPSSC to the HPPSC based in Shimla.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had assured the prompt declaration of pending results for examinations conducted by the now-defunct HPSSC in Hamirpur. He emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and fairness, ensuring that results for exams free from vigilance concerns will be announced without any delays.