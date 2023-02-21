Staff Selection Commission sold question papers: Chief Minister confirms

Shimla: The State Government has dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, (HPSSC) Hamirpur.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh revealed that many officers and officials of the Staff Selection Commission were found involved in paper leak scams and other irregularities during the past three years.

The Government has decided to transfer the ongoing recruitment process from HPSSC to Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, (HPPSC) Shimla, for the convenience of the candidates, till further arrangements. The employees of the Staff Selection Commission have been transferred to the surplus pool and options will be given to them to join the new departments of their choice.

The Chief Minister said that the functioning of the Staff Selection Commission was under the scanner since paper leak scams came to the fore and the culprits nabbed. The findings of the report have indicated that question papers were sold to selected candidates. The Commission had become the hub of corruption selling jobs and depriving the meritorious candidates, the Chief Minister further added.

CM Sukhu said that for maintaining transparency in the recruitment process, the State Government is studying the national model of recruitment and appropriate decision will be taken accordingly.