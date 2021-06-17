Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the dates for upcoming Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) preliminary examination along with other examinations.

As per the official statement of the commission, HPAS (preliminary) examination 2020 is scheduled for September 12, 2021.

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Services (HPFS) (Assistant Conservator of Forest) Main Written Examination-2019 will be conducting from July 19 to July 23.

Apart from this, Range Forest Officer (Preliminary Examination)-2021will be conducted on July 25, examination for Research Officer will be conducted on August, exam for the post of Assistant Research Officer will be conducted on August 8 and exam for the post of A.E. (Civil) Public Works Department will be held on September 26.

Secretary, HPPSC Ashutosh Garg said that the e-Admit cards and instructions to candidates are being uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMS /email on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications.

In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on 0177-2624313 / 2629739 and on Toll free No. 1800-180-8004.