New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh has achieved the first rank in the country amongst the States with a population of more than 50 lakhs, to end Tuberculosis.

Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said that as per the Sustainable Development Goals, the goal is to end Tuberculosis by 2030. The Nation has committed to end Tuberculosis by 2025 and the State of Himachal Pradesh has set itself a goal to eliminate TB ahead of the national deadline.

World TB Day is celebrated every year on the 24th of March. This year, World TB Day was also celebrated across the state with the theme-The Clock is ticking. The national-level programme was organized at Ambedkar Bhawan, Delhi.

This Government of India has started the sub-national certification of the States and districts for the elimination of TB and from Himachal Pradesh, 5 districts Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Lahaul & Spiti and Kinnaur had applied. The survey was conducted in the month of February 2021 and the results were compiled and declared on the occasion of World TB day. The Government of India also ranks the States in terms of programmatic interventions under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

This award was conferred on Wednesday by the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan. On the behalf of the State, this award was received by Dr. Nipun Jindal, Mission Director, NHM, Himachal Pradesh and Dr. Gopal Beri, STO.

Amongst the districts, which had applied for Subnational Certificate, Lahaul and Spiti earned a Silver medal because of its efforts. While Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Una and Kangra got the bronze medal.