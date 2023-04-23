Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for 360 posts of Conductor in the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation. The recruitment drive is aimed at filling Class-III posts on a contract basis, with the pay band level being between Rs.20200-64000.

The application window for the recruitment drive opened on April 4, 2023, and the last date to apply for the posts is May 1, 2023. Candidates must have passed their 10+2 examinations from a recognized Board of School Education to be eligible to apply for the posts.

According to the notification released by HPPSC, the vacancies are categorized as follows: Unreserved=130, Unreserved (Wards of Freedom Fighters)=4, Economically Weaker Section of H.P.=38, OBC of HP=63, OBC of HP (BPL)=13, OBC of HP (wards of freedom fighters)=2, Scheduled Caste of HP=73, Scheduled Caste of HP (BPL)=13, Scheduled Caste of HP (Wards of Freedom Fighters)=4, Scheduled Tribe of HP=15, Scheduled Tribe of HP (BPL)=5.

The age limit for candidates is between 18 to 45 years, with a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit only being applicable to the bonafide S.C/ S.T/ O.B.C. of Himachal Pradesh.

Candidates who had previously applied for post code 1031 under the erstwhile H.P. Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, can choose the option “APPLIED EARLIER THROUGH HPSSC, HAMIRPUR POST CODE 1031 (CONDUCTOR)” on the application form to claim exemption of the application fee.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for further details and to submit their applications online.