Kasauli/Solan: Congress state in-charge Rajeev Shukla has accused the state government of suppressing the voice of dissent and slapping false cases against dissenters.

Shukla, while addressing the press after the party’s coordination committee meeting, blamed BJP for muzzling the voice of opposition.

Terming the suspension of five MLAs, including the leader of the opposition, from the assembly session, contrary to rules, Shukla blamed the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister for following the narrative of the Prime Minister of slapping sedition cases against those opposing the BJP government.

Shukla questioned the decision of the assembly speaker and claimed that the speaker can’t take action on an act that has happened outside the assembly house and that too after the house had been adjourned and that too without issuing any notice.

Justifying the congress’ protest, Shukla said: “It is the duty of the State government to take the Opposition into confidence to dispel their resentment.”

“Opposition has the right to raise voice against the State government but BJP merely wants all to eulogize them. Government has to be accountable for its deeds and one can’t expect all praise in a democracy.”

Meanwhile, the state Chief Minister continued his attack on opposition members’ action. Speaking the Mandi, the chief minister condemned the conduct of the Leader of Opposition and other MLAs. Congress leaders conduct was against the rich tradition of the culture of the State, CM further added

BJP’s state In-charge Avinash Rai Khanna also termed the incident uncalled for and unwarranted. He said

“The Congress leaders stooped so low by indulging in hooliganism and manhandling even the Governor.”

He said that the opposition act has tarnished the image of the Dev Bhumi, which has a reputation of being an abode of gods and God-fearing people. He claimed that people of the State would give befitting reply to the Congress in 2022 assembly elections and before that in elections to all the Municipal Corporations.