Shiv Dham to have replicas of twelve Jyotirlingam, statues of Shiva and Ganesh, Museum, Herbal Garden and Nakshatra Vatika

Mandi: Giving a fillip to the historic Mandi city, the state government has decided to construct Shiv Dham at Kangnidhar near Mandi city.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today laid foundation stone of Shiv Dham Phase-I, the Shiv Dham is to be constructed by spending an amount of over Rs. 150 crores.

The first Phase of the project would be completed at a cost of Rs. 40 crores.

Jai Ram Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narender Modi for helping the State in getting clearance of Shiv Dham project and 604 other projects hanging in fire for need of forest clearances.

The Shiv Dham project is planned to be developed on 9.5 hectares at Kangnidhar and would be a major attraction for the tourists visiting Chhoti Kashi Mandi. The Shiv Dham would have replicas of twelve Jyotirlingam, statues of Lord Shiva and Ganesh, Museum, Food Court, Herbal Garden, Nakshatra Vatika, Amphi-theatre, Orientation Centre, Car Parking etc.