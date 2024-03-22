Tensions have escalated within the Himachal Pradesh Congress as a group of Congress MLAs have unitedly called for the removal of MP Pratibha Singh from her role as the state president. As per information, about 30 MLAs have jointly sent a letter to the party high command, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and National President Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing their dissatisfaction with Pratibha Singh’s leadership.

The crux of their discontent lies in Pratibha Singh’s recent statements, particularly her decision to refrain from contesting elections from the Mandi parliamentary constituency. MLAs argue that such actions have severely dampened the morale of party workers and cast doubts on the party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-elections.

The MLAs assert that under Pratibha Singh’s leadership, the party is at risk of facing significant losses in crucial electoral battles. They emphasize the urgent need for a new state president to revitalize the party’s organizational structure and strengthen its position in Himachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, the MLAs criticize Pratibha Singh’s public statements, including her press conference in Shimla, which they believe have had a detrimental impact on the party’s unity and cohesion. They question the wisdom behind such statements, especially in light of previous directives from party observers to refrain from making statements that could harm the party’s interests.

Despite the MLAs’ vocal opposition, Pratibha Singh has remained silent on the matter, prompting further frustration among party members. Her previous remarks regarding the lack of timely appointments of active workers and officials in the government have also drawn criticism from within the party ranks.

The MLAs’ demand for leadership change underscores the growing internal strife within the Himachal Pradesh Congress. The outcome of this power struggle could have significant ramifications for the party’s electoral fortunes in the state. All eyes are now on the party high command’s response to the MLAs’ plea for action, as the party navigates through this period of internal dissent and seeks to restore unity and cohesion among its members.