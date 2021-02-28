New Delhi: Ahead of the phase-2 Covid vaccinations beginning from Monday for 60-plus people and those aged 45 to 59 years with specific comorbidities, the Union health ministry has decided to scaled-up private sector participation in COVID Vaccination.
Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts. Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs).
Health Departments of State Governments have already initiated dialogue with private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs.
The Centre has capped the cost of inoculation in private hospitals at Rs 250 a dose while it will be free for people visiting government facilities.
In Himachal Pradesh, 66 private hospitals have been identified and selected for paid COIVD vaccination. Interestingly, in the Shimla district, no private hospital has been selected for the vaccinations.
|Sr No
|Name Private Hospital
|State
|District
|1
|Rainbow Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Bilaspur
|2
|Health Dental Multispeciality Oral Health Care
|Himachal Pradesh
|Chamba
|3
|Rana Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Chamba
|4
|Thakur Nursing Home Bhakreri
|Himachal Pradesh
|Hamirpur
|5
|Aastha Maternity Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Hamirpur
|6
|Aastha Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Hamirpur
|7
|Parvati Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Hamirpur
|8
|Dr Kds Eye Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|9
|Anand Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|10
|Maple Leaf Hospital Kangra
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|11
|S M Eye Hospital Kangra
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|12
|Dr Neena Pahwa Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|13
|Ashok Memorial Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|14
|Nav Jeevan Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|15
|Jvr Eye Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|16
|Panchsheel Nursing Home
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|17
|Surya Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|18
|Karan Hospital Palampur
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|19
|Mms Rotary Eye Hospital Maranda
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|20
|J.V.R Eye Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|21
|Advance Diagnosis Centre And Multispeciality Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|22
|Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital Sholtu
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kinnaur
|23
|Life Line Care Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kullu
|24
|Sapphire Healthcare
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kullu
|25
|Sr Hospital Kalheli
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kullu
|26
|Bhanoo Hospital Pvt Ltd
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kullu
|27
|Lady Willingdon Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kullu
|28
|Neelkanth Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Mandi
|29
|Jagriti Medical Centre
|Himachal Pradesh
|Mandi
|30
|Bhambla Multispeciality Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Mandi
|31
|Malhotra Hospital And Trauma Centre
|Himachal Pradesh
|Mandi
|32
|Aditya Jyoti Eye Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Mandi
|33
|Mannat Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Mandi
|34
|Aastha Multispeciality Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Mandi
|35
|Banga Associated Hospital Eye Care
|Himachal Pradesh
|Mandi
|36
|Jai Parksh Hospital Private Limited
|Himachal Pradesh
|Mandi
|37
|Shri Sai Multispeciality Hospital And Trauma Centre
|Himachal Pradesh
|Sirmaur
|38
|Sanjivni Eye Healthcare
|Himachal Pradesh
|Sirmaur
|39
|Jagdish Chand Juneja Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Sirmaur
|40
|Prriyanshi Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Sirmaur
|41
|Sanjivni Vision Care
|Himachal Pradesh
|Sirmaur
|42
|Shri Siddhivinayak Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Sirmaur
|43
|Bhardwaj Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|44
|Bhojia Dental College & Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|45
|Malhotra Superspecaility Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|46
|Gagan Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|47
|Abhinam Eye Care Center Solan
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|48
|Navjeevan Nursing Home Rajgarh Road Solan
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|49
|Sai Sanjevani Hospital Solan
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|50
|Bansal Orthopaedic Centre
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|51
|Kapoor Nursing Home
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|52
|Shiva Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|53
|M.M. Medical College & Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|54
|Ameesh Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|55
|Lord Mahavir Hospital Nalagarh
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|56
|Aakash Hospital Nalagarh
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|57
|Brooklyn Himalaya Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Solan
|58
|Shergill Health Care Centre
|Himachal Pradesh
|Una
|59
|Navneet Urology And General Surgery Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Una
|60
|Shivam Orthocare
|Himachal Pradesh
|Una
|61
|Shri Bankey Bihari Healthcare
|Himachal Pradesh
|Una
|62
|Nanda Hospital Una
|Himachal Pradesh
|Una
|63
|Chauhan Eye Hospital Una
|Himachal Pradesh
|Una
|64
|Eshan Eye Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Una
|65
|Anandraj Malik Hospital
|Himachal Pradesh
|Una
|66
|Swami Pindi Dass Ji Charitable Health Care Centre
|Himachal Pradesh
|Una
The government also listed 20 conditions to prioritise those aged 45 to 59 years for Covid jabs. The people with any of the listed conditions would need to get a proforma signed by doctors as a certificate of eligibility, which would have to be produced at the time of registration for vaccination.