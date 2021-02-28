New Delhi: Ahead of the phase-2 Covid vaccinations beginning from Monday for 60-plus people and those aged 45 to 59 years with specific comorbidities, the Union health ministry has decided to scaled-up private sector participation in COVID Vaccination.

Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts. Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

Health Departments of State Governments have already initiated dialogue with private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs.

The Centre has capped the cost of inoculation in private hospitals at Rs 250 a dose while it will be free for people visiting government facilities.

In Himachal Pradesh, 66 private hospitals have been identified and selected for paid COIVD vaccination. Interestingly, in the Shimla district, no private hospital has been selected for the vaccinations.

Sr No Name Private Hospital State District 1 Rainbow Hospital Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur 2 Health Dental Multispeciality Oral Health Care Himachal Pradesh Chamba 3 Rana Hospital Himachal Pradesh Chamba 4 Thakur Nursing Home Bhakreri Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur 5 Aastha Maternity Hospital Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur 6 Aastha Hospital Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur 7 Parvati Hospital Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur 8 Dr Kds Eye Hospital Himachal Pradesh Kangra 9 Anand Hospital Himachal Pradesh Kangra 10 Maple Leaf Hospital Kangra Himachal Pradesh Kangra 11 S M Eye Hospital Kangra Himachal Pradesh Kangra 12 Dr Neena Pahwa Hospital Himachal Pradesh Kangra 13 Ashok Memorial Hospital Himachal Pradesh Kangra 14 Nav Jeevan Hospital Himachal Pradesh Kangra 15 Jvr Eye Hospital Himachal Pradesh Kangra 16 Panchsheel Nursing Home Himachal Pradesh Kangra 17 Surya Hospital Himachal Pradesh Kangra 18 Karan Hospital Palampur Himachal Pradesh Kangra 19 Mms Rotary Eye Hospital Maranda Himachal Pradesh Kangra 20 J.V.R Eye Hospital Himachal Pradesh Kangra 21 Advance Diagnosis Centre And Multispeciality Hospital Himachal Pradesh Kangra 22 Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital Sholtu Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur 23 Life Line Care Hospital Himachal Pradesh Kullu 24 Sapphire Healthcare Himachal Pradesh Kullu 25 Sr Hospital Kalheli Himachal Pradesh Kullu 26 Bhanoo Hospital Pvt Ltd Himachal Pradesh Kullu 27 Lady Willingdon Hospital Himachal Pradesh Kullu 28 Neelkanth Hospital Himachal Pradesh Mandi 29 Jagriti Medical Centre Himachal Pradesh Mandi 30 Bhambla Multispeciality Hospital Himachal Pradesh Mandi 31 Malhotra Hospital And Trauma Centre Himachal Pradesh Mandi 32 Aditya Jyoti Eye Hospital Himachal Pradesh Mandi 33 Mannat Hospital Himachal Pradesh Mandi 34 Aastha Multispeciality Hospital Himachal Pradesh Mandi 35 Banga Associated Hospital Eye Care Himachal Pradesh Mandi 36 Jai Parksh Hospital Private Limited Himachal Pradesh Mandi 37 Shri Sai Multispeciality Hospital And Trauma Centre Himachal Pradesh Sirmaur 38 Sanjivni Eye Healthcare Himachal Pradesh Sirmaur 39 Jagdish Chand Juneja Hospital Himachal Pradesh Sirmaur 40 Prriyanshi Hospital Himachal Pradesh Sirmaur 41 Sanjivni Vision Care Himachal Pradesh Sirmaur 42 Shri Siddhivinayak Hospital Himachal Pradesh Sirmaur 43 Bhardwaj Hospital Himachal Pradesh Solan 44 Bhojia Dental College & Hospital Himachal Pradesh Solan 45 Malhotra Superspecaility Hospital Himachal Pradesh Solan 46 Gagan Hospital Himachal Pradesh Solan 47 Abhinam Eye Care Center Solan Himachal Pradesh Solan 48 Navjeevan Nursing Home Rajgarh Road Solan Himachal Pradesh Solan 49 Sai Sanjevani Hospital Solan Himachal Pradesh Solan 50 Bansal Orthopaedic Centre Himachal Pradesh Solan 51 Kapoor Nursing Home Himachal Pradesh Solan 52 Shiva Hospital Himachal Pradesh Solan 53 M.M. Medical College & Hospital Himachal Pradesh Solan 54 Ameesh Hospital Himachal Pradesh Solan 55 Lord Mahavir Hospital Nalagarh Himachal Pradesh Solan 56 Aakash Hospital Nalagarh Himachal Pradesh Solan 57 Brooklyn Himalaya Hospital Himachal Pradesh Solan 58 Shergill Health Care Centre Himachal Pradesh Una 59 Navneet Urology And General Surgery Hospital Himachal Pradesh Una 60 Shivam Orthocare Himachal Pradesh Una 61 Shri Bankey Bihari Healthcare Himachal Pradesh Una 62 Nanda Hospital Una Himachal Pradesh Una 63 Chauhan Eye Hospital Una Himachal Pradesh Una 64 Eshan Eye Hospital Himachal Pradesh Una 65 Anandraj Malik Hospital Himachal Pradesh Una 66 Swami Pindi Dass Ji Charitable Health Care Centre Himachal Pradesh Una

The government also listed 20 conditions to prioritise those aged 45 to 59 years for Covid jabs. The people with any of the listed conditions would need to get a proforma signed by doctors as a certificate of eligibility, which would have to be produced at the time of registration for vaccination.