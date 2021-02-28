New Delhi: Ahead of the phase-2 Covid vaccinations beginning from Monday for 60-plus people and those aged 45 to 59 years with specific comorbidities, the Union health ministry has decided to scaled-up private sector participation in COVID Vaccination.

Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts. Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

Health Departments of State Governments have already initiated dialogue with private hospitals so that they can be encouraged to participate in this drive as CVCs.

The Centre has capped the cost of inoculation in private hospitals at Rs 250 a dose while it will be free for people visiting government facilities.

In Himachal Pradesh, 66 private hospitals have been identified and selected for paid COIVD vaccination. Interestingly, in the Shimla district, no private hospital has been selected for the vaccinations.

Sr NoName Private HospitalStateDistrict
1Rainbow HospitalHimachal Pradesh Bilaspur
2Health Dental Multispeciality Oral Health CareHimachal Pradesh Chamba
3Rana HospitalHimachal Pradesh Chamba
4Thakur Nursing Home BhakreriHimachal Pradesh Hamirpur
5Aastha Maternity HospitalHimachal Pradesh Hamirpur
6Aastha HospitalHimachal Pradesh Hamirpur
7Parvati HospitalHimachal Pradesh Hamirpur
8Dr Kds Eye HospitalHimachal Pradesh Kangra
9Anand HospitalHimachal Pradesh Kangra
10Maple Leaf Hospital KangraHimachal Pradesh Kangra
11S M Eye Hospital KangraHimachal Pradesh Kangra
12Dr Neena Pahwa HospitalHimachal Pradesh Kangra
13Ashok Memorial HospitalHimachal Pradesh Kangra
14Nav Jeevan HospitalHimachal Pradesh Kangra
15Jvr Eye HospitalHimachal Pradesh Kangra
16Panchsheel Nursing HomeHimachal Pradesh Kangra
17Surya HospitalHimachal Pradesh Kangra
18Karan Hospital PalampurHimachal Pradesh Kangra
19Mms Rotary Eye Hospital MarandaHimachal Pradesh Kangra
20J.V.R Eye HospitalHimachal Pradesh Kangra
21Advance Diagnosis Centre And Multispeciality HospitalHimachal Pradesh Kangra
22Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital SholtuHimachal Pradesh Kinnaur
23Life Line Care HospitalHimachal Pradesh Kullu
24Sapphire HealthcareHimachal Pradesh Kullu
25Sr Hospital KalheliHimachal Pradesh Kullu
26Bhanoo Hospital Pvt LtdHimachal Pradesh Kullu
27Lady Willingdon HospitalHimachal Pradesh Kullu
28Neelkanth HospitalHimachal Pradesh Mandi
29Jagriti Medical CentreHimachal Pradesh Mandi
30Bhambla Multispeciality HospitalHimachal Pradesh Mandi
31Malhotra Hospital And Trauma CentreHimachal Pradesh Mandi
32Aditya Jyoti Eye HospitalHimachal Pradesh Mandi
33Mannat HospitalHimachal Pradesh Mandi
34Aastha Multispeciality HospitalHimachal Pradesh Mandi
35Banga Associated Hospital Eye CareHimachal Pradesh Mandi
36Jai Parksh Hospital Private LimitedHimachal Pradesh Mandi
37Shri Sai Multispeciality Hospital And Trauma CentreHimachal Pradesh Sirmaur
38Sanjivni Eye HealthcareHimachal Pradesh Sirmaur
39Jagdish Chand Juneja HospitalHimachal Pradesh Sirmaur
40Prriyanshi HospitalHimachal Pradesh Sirmaur
41Sanjivni Vision CareHimachal Pradesh Sirmaur
42Shri Siddhivinayak HospitalHimachal Pradesh Sirmaur
43Bhardwaj HospitalHimachal Pradesh Solan
44Bhojia Dental College & HospitalHimachal Pradesh Solan
45Malhotra Superspecaility HospitalHimachal Pradesh Solan
46Gagan HospitalHimachal Pradesh Solan
47Abhinam Eye Care Center SolanHimachal Pradesh Solan
48Navjeevan Nursing Home Rajgarh Road SolanHimachal Pradesh Solan
49Sai Sanjevani Hospital SolanHimachal Pradesh Solan
50Bansal Orthopaedic CentreHimachal Pradesh Solan
51Kapoor Nursing HomeHimachal Pradesh Solan
52Shiva HospitalHimachal Pradesh Solan
53M.M. Medical College & HospitalHimachal Pradesh Solan
54Ameesh HospitalHimachal Pradesh Solan
55Lord Mahavir Hospital NalagarhHimachal Pradesh Solan
56Aakash Hospital NalagarhHimachal Pradesh Solan
57Brooklyn Himalaya HospitalHimachal Pradesh Solan
58Shergill Health Care CentreHimachal Pradesh Una
59Navneet Urology And General Surgery HospitalHimachal Pradesh Una
60Shivam OrthocareHimachal Pradesh Una
61Shri Bankey Bihari HealthcareHimachal Pradesh Una
62Nanda Hospital UnaHimachal Pradesh Una
63Chauhan Eye Hospital UnaHimachal Pradesh Una
64Eshan Eye HospitalHimachal Pradesh Una
65Anandraj Malik HospitalHimachal Pradesh Una
66Swami Pindi Dass Ji Charitable Health Care CentreHimachal Pradesh Una

The government also listed 20 conditions to prioritise those aged 45 to 59 years for Covid jabs. The people with any of the listed conditions would need to get a proforma signed by doctors as a certificate of eligibility, which would have to be produced at the time of registration for vaccination.

