Shimla – In a surprising turn of events, Himachal Pradesh finds itself engulfed in political turmoil as six Congress MLAs broke ranks and voted in favour of the BJP candidate, Harsh Mahajan, in the recent Rajya Sabha polls. The move has triggered a series of reactions from the Congress leadership, with concerns rising over the stability of the state government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has taken swift action, appointing senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar to engage with the dissenting MLAs. Sources reveal that over 20 legislators are reportedly “disappointed” with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are actively seeking his replacement.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar are expected to arrive in Shimla early on Wednesday to assess the situation. The Congress government in the state is on the brink of an existential crisis as discontent brews within its ranks.

The six MLAs, after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha polls, left Shimla for Haryana on Tuesday. Reports suggest that they are in communication with the BJP, adding fuel to the fire of the crisis facing the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

In a significant blow to the ruling Congress, the BJP emerged victorious in the state’s Rajya Sabha seat, with Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The outcome has set the stage for a potential no-trust motion in the assembly, further intensifying the political turmoil.

As the political landscape in Himachal Pradesh undergoes unprecedented shifts, the coming days are crucial for the Congress party as it grapples to retain control and navigate the challenges posed by internal dissent and the resurgent BJP.