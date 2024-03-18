In a strategic move gearing up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh has announced the appointment of election in-charges for four crucial parliamentary constituencies. The decision, aimed at streamlining campaign efforts, also includes appointments for key roles in publicity, publication, and administrative tasks.

State Congress General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta confirmed the appointments through an official notification. According to the notification, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has been entrusted with overseeing the Hamirpur constituency, while Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh will spearhead efforts in Mandi. Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar has been assigned the responsibility for Kangra, and Education Minister Rohit Thakur will lead operations in the Shimla parliamentary constituency.

Furthermore, to bolster the party’s outreach and visibility, Industry Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan has been appointed for publicity and publication duties, while Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi will handle administrative tasks and coordination.

The appointments come as the Congress Party in Himachal Pradesh intensifies its preparations for the upcoming elections. While the party has yet to unveil its roster of candidates, the directive from the high command underscores the imperative for the Himachal Congress Committee to actively engage in the electoral fray.