Kasauli/Solan: Giving rest to all speculations and rumours, Congress state in-charge Rajeev Shukla has shown his faith in the leadership of Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

Rajeev Shukla, while speaking at the political affairs and coordination committee meeting here on Saturday, dispel the rumours of a reshuffle of state party top post as he vehemently denied any change in the state party leadership.

He lauded the working of Kuldeep Singh Rathore and credited him for strengthening the party in the state. He advised party workers and leaders to work in unison and ensure the party’s victory in the four municipal corporations’ elections.

Shukla cautioned the party not to take MC elections lightly as the same is being held on party symbols.

He also cautioned party leaders to avoid unnecessary statement in the media.

The party in-charge asked the cadre to expose BJP propaganda and anti-people policies. He stated that the farmers are protesting for the last three months, but the union government has turned a deaf ear to their genuine demands. He blamed BJP for misleading common people and hiding its failure.