Baddi: Doon Vidhan Sabha area of Solan district on Sunday gets projects worth Rs. 29 crores. The state Chief Minister, who was in the town to attend the State Executive Committee Meeting of the BJP IT Department, laid the foundation stone of various projects.

Chief Minister claimed of spending over Rs. 203 crores on various developmental projects in the Doon Vidhan Sabha area during the last three years.

He claimed that work was also in progress on projects worth Rs. 240 crores during the present tenure of the State Government.

He directed the officers to ensure timebound completion of all the developmental projects, foundation stones of which were laid by him today.

Chief Minister announced to upgrade of PHC of Patta Malog to Community Health Centre and Rs 1 crore for expansion of Cow sanctuary at Handa Kundi, the opening of PWD Sub Division at Chandi. He said that efforts would be made to open PHC at Manpura and ugradation of High School Jharmajri to Senior Secondary School.

He inaugurated an indoor stadium at Baddi constructed at a cost of Rs. 6.74 crore and Cow Sanctuary at Handa Kundi developed at a cost of about Rs. 3 crores. He laid the foundation stone of the Community Health Centre at Barotiwala to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 2 crores, four laning of Sun City road from Baddi entry point bridge to Petrol Pump near SP Office to be built at a cost of Rs. 4 crores.

Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of Rs. 1.60 crore Tubewell to Lift Water Supply Scheme for Dharampur Bhoopnagar and Kotla in Baddi Tehsil, Rs. 1.74 crore Lift Water Supply Scheme for village Kharota Gurdaspur and adjoining villages, Rs. 78 lakhs lift water supply scheme to Badheri and adjoining villages, Rs. 72 lakhs retrofitting and improvement of lift water supply scheme Bhatoli Kalan under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs. 1.22 crore retrofitting and improvement of lift water supply scheme Kishanpura and its adjoining villages, Rs. 48 lakhs retrofitting and improvement of lift water supply scheme Malpur and its adjoining villages under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs. 3 crore 60 meters span bridge over Ratta khad for Rajput Basti Thana and Rs. 3.33 crore Mahila Police Station at Baddi.

Chief Minister also honoured five philanthropists contributing towards ensuring better management of cow sanctuary at Handa Kundi.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the people of the State have given their massive support and cooperation to the present State Government during the last three years. He said that a kind of history was created when the BJP won in all the 68 Vidhan Sabha areas during the Panchayati Raj elections. He said that all four parliamentary seats were won by the BJP candidates by a record margin. The BJP candidates also won both the seats in the bye-elections to the State Vidhan Sabha, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Congress leaders has put to shame the people of the State by their unruly conduct and behaviour in the Vidhan Sabha. He said that the Congress leaders even misbehaved with the Governor, which shows that these leaders have little respect for democratic values.