Baddi: Lauding the role of the IT Department of the BJP, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur acknowledged that the IT cell was playing a vital role in effectively strengthening the BJP.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the State Executive Committee Meeting of BJP IT Department at Baddi, said the IT cell was effectively highlighting the policies, programmes, achievements etc. of the State Government as well as BJP in the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said the present era was an era of information and communication, thus it becomes vital to ensure effective use of social media to reach out to the people of the State.

He said that the IT Cell of the State played a major role in ensuring proper contact and communication amongst the party workers as well as with the leaders and the masses.

Chief Minister asked the BJP IT members to ensure prompt dissemination of news regarding vital decisions such as Cabinet decisions, major decisions for the welfare of the people etc.

Chief Minister asked the State BJP IT Department to work with greater dedication to achieve the goal of ‘Gram Sabha to Vidhan Sabha’ in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. He directed the IT cell to gear up for the MC election.

Member of Parliament and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap said that IT Cell has a major role to play in ensuring the Mission Repeat of the BJP Government in the State.

Earlier, State BJP IT Convener Chetan Bragta welcomed the Chief Minister, Co-Incharge of State BJP Sanjay Tondon and other dignitaries present on the occasion.