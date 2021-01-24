New Delhi: On the basis of suspicion, two Ugandan nationals coming from Entebebe via Doha by flight QR-578 were intercepted by air customs officers at IGI Airport here on Sunday and apprehended with heroin worth around Rs 68 crore.

During search, total 51 pouches containing 9.8 kg (approx) of white powdery substance, suspected to be narcotics was recovered. When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of heroin, valued at Rs 68 crore (approx).

Both foreign national have been arrested. It is one of the biggest detection of heroin/narcotics at any international airport in the country.