Kullu: In a major catch, a Delhi resident has been arrested with 104-gram chitta (heroin) in the Kullu district.

The accused has been identified as Charanjeet alias Channi (33), resident of Azadpur, Delhi.

The accused was arrested by a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kullu police near Katrai while they were patrolling. Police stopped the accused for checking on suspicion. During the checking, police recovered the contraband from the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said a case under the NDPS act has been registered against the accused. He said that further investigation is going on.

SP said that the accused was presented in court after which he is on 4-day police remand. He further said that the accused has been involved in the drug trade for a long time and has several cases under NDPS registered against him.