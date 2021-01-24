Shimla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s one-day visit to Shimla to participate in Golden Jubilee celebrations of statehood as chief guest has been cancelled, officials said.

However, national BJP president JP Nadda will attend the function as scheduled, the officials said.

Shah will instead address the rally virtually.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Sunday visited The Ridge Shimla to review the preparedness of arrangements regarding celebration of golden jubilee function of Statehood.

Chief Minister directed officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to make the event a success and memorable one. He also directed them to ensure that minimum inconvenience is caused to the general public and tourists during the celebrations.

Jai Ram Thakur also visited exhibition stalls and gave necessary directions to concerned officers to make the exhibitions interesting and catchy so that people could get glimpse of 50 years of glorious journey of development, the State had witnessed.