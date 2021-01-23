3,935 healthcare workers in 11 districts vaccinated

Shimla: The state has continued its fast recovery from COVID spread and on Saturday with 73 recovery – active caseload has dropped to 469 in the state.

With 21 Covid patients’ recovery, Kangra district has now 84 active virus cases, while 16 patients recovered in Solan district and now its active tally has dropped to 39. As of now Sirmour district has highest 112 active cases in the state. Shimla district, which was once badly hit by the pandemic, has 56 active cases.

Himachal Pradesh has succeeded in checking the spread of the Coronavirus as today state has recorded 27 new positive coronavirus cases. Of which Sirmour has tested 8 patients, while Hamirpur and Kangra recorded 5 cases each. Shimla report 2 new covid cases.

Octogenarian from Hamirpur district also reported died from the complication related to the COVID and now total 959 persons have lost lives to it.

The state has so far recorded 57,189 total COVID positive cases of which 55,745 have fully recovered and 469 are recovering at hospitals or at home isolation.

Meanwhile, COVID vaccination is also picking up as today 3,935 healthcare workers of 11 districts have been vaccinated. 13 workers have been reported developed some complication after the vaccination, NHM report revealed. Till now 13,562 healthcare workers have taken COVID vaccine in the state.