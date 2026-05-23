Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Sukhu-led Congress government of betraying its poll promise of providing 300 units of free electricity and instead burdening the people of Himachal Pradesh with exorbitant electricity bills.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP State Media Convener Karan Nanda said the Congress government has gone back on its “10 Guarantees” and is now imposing heavy financial burdens on common citizens, especially tenants, students, and the middle class. He stated that the Congress, which promised 300 units of free electricity, is now delivering the shock of high bills to the public.

Karan Nanda reminded that the previous BJP government led by Jairam Thakur was already providing 125 units of free electricity. However, after forming the government, the Congress not only failed to deliver on its bigger promise but also significantly hiked electricity tariffs. He pointed out that in September 2023, the Congress government increased the electricity duty for large industries from 11 percent to 25 percent, and later raised it further to 37.5 percent in January 2024. In 2026, an additional electricity cess of ₹1 per unit was imposed on commercial consumers, putting extra burden on hotels, malls, private hospitals, petrol pumps, coaching centres, and other establishments.

The BJP leader said consumers are now paying up to ₹5.44 per unit for 0 to 125 units, with the minimum electricity bill rising to ₹750. For consumption between 126 to 300 units, the rate has increased to ₹5.89 per unit, pushing monthly bills into thousands for ordinary households. He added that the worst affected are tenants, students living in rented rooms and Paying Guest accommodations, labourers, salaried employees, and outsourced workers. The government’s decision to discontinue subsidies for households with meter capacity above two units has directly hit the poor and middle class.

Karan Nanda alleged that under the guise of Atmanirbhar Himachal, the Congress government is only picking the pockets of the people. He also accused the state government of misusing central funds received under schemes like ‘Pride of Hills’. Instead of using these funds for development, the Congress is utilising them to cover its failed electoral guarantees, he claimed.

The BJP State Media Convener asserted that the Congress government’s policies are making Himachal Pradesh one of the most expensive states in the country. He warned that the BJP will continue to strongly oppose these anti-people decisions and demanded that the Sukhu government immediately withdraw the electricity tariff hike and restore the subsidies.