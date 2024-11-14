In a bid to curb drug abuse and strengthen law enforcement in Himachal Pradesh, vehicles entering the state will now face increased scrutiny, and additional police forces will be deployed along the state borders. The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Wednesday.

The meeting, held at the state Secretariat, was aimed at strengthening law enforcement against drug trafficking and curbing the entry of drugs into the state. Chief Secretary Saxena emphasized the need for a more aggressive campaign to catch suppliers of chitta (heroin) and other illicit substances. Police personnel in plain clothes will be deployed to track down traffickers and disrupt the drug supply chain.

It was decided to increase vigilance at Himachal’s borders with neighbouring states. The Chief Secretary instructed officials to work closely with police departments from adjoining states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh Police will establish direct contact with the Director Generals of Police in these states to facilitate better coordination in preventing drug inflow across state lines.

The border areas will now see additional police forces stationed to monitor vehicle movement. Police officers will also intensify checks on vehicles entering the state to identify potential drug trafficking operations.

In addition to heightened law enforcement, the state government is launching a comprehensive awareness campaign against drugs at the grassroots level. This initiative will be rolled out in panchayats, where people will be educated about the dangers of drug addiction. Schools across the state will also participate in the campaign, with students being made aware of the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The Chief Secretary advised officials to not only focus on arrests but also ensure that public education becomes a key component of the state’s anti-drug efforts.

This meeting was a prelude to an upcoming review by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, who is scheduled to meet with top police officials on November 19. The Chief Minister is expected to assess the state’s preparedness in combating drug trafficking and ensure that the recently announced measures are being implemented effectively.

Multi-State Cooperation to Tackle Drug Trafficking

In a recent development, Himachal Pradesh also hosted a multi-state meeting in Shimla that included representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Senior police officers from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and other states, as well as officials from the Central Armed Police Forces, participated in the discussion.

The focus of the meeting was to unite efforts across states to strengthen law enforcement and fight the spread of drug addiction. The participants, including officers from central agencies like the CISF, CRPF, NDRF, CBI, and NIA, agreed to work together to ensure more effective drug control in the region.